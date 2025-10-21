Markets Print 2025-10-21
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 20, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.88 11.38
2-Week 10.87 11.37
1-Month 10.89 11.39
3-Month 10.90 11.15
6-Month 10.93 11.18
9-Month 10.90 11.40
1-Year 10.90 11.40
==========================
Data source: SBP
