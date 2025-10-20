BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Experts warn structural hurdles slowing Pakistan’s EV adoption

BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2025

Experts from industry and finance have warned that structural challenges, including lack of financing options, weak standardisation, and insufficient infrastructure, are slowing Pakistan’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Speaking at the third Electric Vehicles Conference organised by the Climate Action Center (CAC) in Multan, stakeholders urged the government to address key policy bottlenecks to unlock the potential of the country’s EV market.

The event was sponsored by the Bank of Punjab (BoP) and supported by Horwin, a global EV bike manufacturer.

“Things are moving in the right direction, and the government has started taking the EV transition seriously,” said CAC Director Yasir Husain, noting that the new EV policy would phase out petrol and diesel vehicles. “Smog kills, and electric mobility is no longer a distant dream,” he said.

Naeem Javid, BoP’s Head of Project Finance and Equity Advisory, said the EV Policy 2025-2030 offers substantial tax relief, including 1% GST on EVs compared with 17% for conventional vehicles, and 1% import duty on parts, along with a Rs100 billion subsidy for two- and three-wheelers over five years.

“The EV market in Pakistan looks promising, but cost and financing remain major hurdles,” Javid said. “Long-term, affordable financing is essential to make EV ownership viable.”

Horwin’s General Manager Nauman Alvi said Pakistan spends around $15 billion annually on fuel imports, 60-70% of which is consumed by two- and three-wheelers.

“Electrifying this segment should be a top priority. It will reduce the import bill and improve air quality,” he said.

Alvi emphasised the need for standardised charging and battery systems, saying that “a lack of uniformity across manufacturers hinders scalability.”

Capital Smart Motors CEO Farrukh Raza said consumer skepticism was the biggest early challenge, while Nexcell CEO Jamshed Iqbal warned that substandard imported batteries were undermining user confidence and called for better quality control.

Punjab Mass Transit Authority’s Muhammad Yasin said 69 electric buses are already operating in Multan but called for urgent expansion of charging infrastructure to sustain growth.

Wrapping up the conference, CAC representatives said collaboration between policymakers, financiers, and industry players was vital to ensure a clean and inclusive EV transition.

“The road ahead is uneven, but the direction is clear, the future of transport is electric,” they concluded.

Electric vehicle EV sector EV charging stations National EV policy

Comments

200 characters

Experts warn structural hurdles slowing Pakistan’s EV adoption

Pakistan’s current account posts $110mn surplus in September 2025

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire at PSX as KSE-100 surges by over 2,400 points

Pakistan-Afghan peace hinges on Taliban halting incursions, defence chief says

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

CM Afridi announces sweeping reforms to ensure transparency, uphold public mandate

Shaheen Afridi replaces Rizwan as ODI captain

Pakistan’s smartphone market remains a gold mine despite recent decline

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

ATC orders to arrest Aleema Khan, produce before court on Wednesday

Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Read more stories