Business & Finance

Pakistan’s REER index further appreciates to 101.73 in September 2025

  • A REER above 100 means the country’s exports are uncompetitive, while imports are cheaper
BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2025

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, witnessed further increase as it clocked in at 101.73 in September 2025, up from 100.09 (revised) in August 2025, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday showed.

A REER above 100 means the country’s exports are uncompetitive, while imports are cheaper. The situation reverses when REER stands below 100 on the index.

As per SBP’s latest data, the REER increased 1.64% month-on-month (MoM) in September 2025.

When compared with September 2024, the REER value increased 3.13%, when it stood at 98.64.

The SBP says a REER index of 100 should not be misinterpreted as denoting the equilibrium value of the currency.

“Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on the topic.

Meanwhile, the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index (NEER) decreased by 0.18% MoM in September 2025 to a provisional value of 37.77 from 37.84 in August 2025.

On a yearly basis also, the NEER index decreased by 0.18% from the value of 37.84 in September 2024.

What is REER?

As per the central bank, REER is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country’s major trading partners.

“The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner’s basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade,” the SBP website says.

