Pakistan’s REER index marginally appreciates to 100.10 in August 2025

BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:48pm

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, witnessed marginal increase as it clocked in at 100.10 in August 2025, up from 100.01 in July 2025, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday showed.

A REER above 100 means the country’s exports are uncompetitive, while imports are cheaper. The situation reverses when REER stands below 100 on the index.

As per SBP’s latest data, the REER increased 0.09% month-on-month (MoM) in August 2025.

Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate hits 21-month low in June 2025

When compared with August 2024, the REER value decreased 0.06%, when it stood at 100.16.

The SBP says a REER index of 100 should not be misinterpreted as denoting the equilibrium value of the currency.

“Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on the topic.

Meanwhile, the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate Index (NEER) increased by 0.90% MoM in August 2025 to a provisional value of 37.84 from 37.51 in July 2025.

On a yearly basis, the NEER index decreased by 0.81% from the value of 38.15 in August 2024.

What is REER?

As per the central bank, REER is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country’s major trading partners.

“The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner’s basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade,” the SBP website says.

