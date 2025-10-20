BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares recover as easing US bank jitters drive risk appetite

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 09:39pm

European shares closed higher on Monday, as initial concerns over the stability of the U.S. banking sector eased, while fresh comments from U.S. President Donald Trump helped calm trade tensions, encouraging investors to move toward riskier assets.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index jumped back from its nearly 1% decline on Friday, marking its biggest one-day rise in close to three weeks.

Industrial stocks were the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600, up 1.9%. Defence companies were at the forefront, with the broader index up 2.8%. They recovered from Friday’s fall when news of a planned summit on the war in Ukraine jolted the sector.

“At the end of the day Donald Trump has not necessarily been successful in materially ending the war so far … so, that optimism is not on a strong footage to lead to a sustained sell-off across the defence sector,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

Rheinmetall rose 5.9%, Hensoldt climbed 7.9% and Renk added 6.8%.

Banks rose 1% on Monday, as U.S. banking stocks rebounded in the previous session following quarterly results from regional lenders that helped ease worries over credit risks.

“The question is whether there are more skeletons in more regional US banking closets this time around and if so, what that means for broader risk,” analysts at Rabobank said.

“Swap spreads have begun to back up the alarm bells already being rung in equities, but they appear to have settled as we head into the new week.”

Most major regional indexes were in the positive and France’s CAC 40 reversed earlier declines to end up 0.4%. S&P Global downgraded France’s rating a notch on Friday, warning that political instability could put the government’s efforts to repair its finances at risk.

Kering jumped 4.8% after the Gucci owner agreed to sell its beauty business to L’Oreal for 4 billion euros ($4.66 billion), leading broader gains on the French benchmark index. L’Oreal gained 1.2%.

BNP Paribas tumbled 7.7% after a U.S. jury found the French bank helped Sudan’s government commit genocide by providing banking services that violated American sanctions.

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters that he could lower tariffs on China as long as Beijing did “things” for the U.S., including resuming purchases of soybeans, also buoying sentiment.

This comes as Trump, last week, confirmed a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea and as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet his Chinese counterpart this week.

British discount retailer B&M slumped 22.8%, recording its steepest one-day decline on record, after trimming its annual profit forecast.

European shares European stocks European STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

European shares recover as easing US bank jitters drive risk appetite

Pakistan’s current account posts $110mn surplus in September 2025

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire at PSX as KSE-100 surges by over 2,400 points

Pakistan-Afghan peace hinges on Taliban halting incursions, defence chief says

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

CM Afridi announces sweeping reforms to ensure transparency, uphold public mandate

Shaheen Afridi replaces Rizwan as ODI captain

Pakistan’s smartphone market remains a gold mine despite recent decline

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

ATC orders to arrest Aleema Khan, produce before court on Wednesday

Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Read more stories