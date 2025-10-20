BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Oct 20, 2025
World

Iran says cooperation deal with UN nuclear watchdog is void

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 08:37pm

DUBAI: Iran has scrapped a cooperation deal that it signed with the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA in September, its Supreme National Security Council Secretary said on Monday, according to state media.

The statement came around three weeks after Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, said Tehran would scrap the agreement, which let the IAEA resume inspections of its nuclear sites, if Western powers reinstated U.N. sanctions.

Those were reinstated last month.

The confirmation will be a setback for the International Atomic Energy Agency which has been trying to rebuild cooperation with Tehran since Israel and the United States bombed the nuclear sites in June.

Iran’s Khamenei rejects Trump offer of talks, denies US destroyed Iranian nuclear capabilities

“The agreement has been cancelled,” Larijani said while meeting with his Iraqi counterpart in Tehran, according to state media.

“Of course, if the agency has a proposal, we will review it in the secretariat,” he added.

Iran IAEA Iran Nuclear Deal Abbas Araqchi

