Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan clinches Richardson Wealth Men’s Open title in Canada

  • Fourth-seeded Ashab overpowers England’s Sam Todd 3-0 in 43-minute encounter
BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 02:31pm
Pakistan’s squash player Muhammad Ashab Irfan. Photo: Facebook/@PakistanSquashFederation
Pakistan’s squash player Muhammad Ashab Irfan. Photo: Facebook/@PakistanSquashFederation

Pakistan’s rising squash star Muhammad Ashab Irfan claimed his first-ever Professional Squash Association (PSA) Copper-level title by winning the Richardson Wealth Men’s Open 2025 in Canada, held from October 15-19, according to the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Monday.

In a commanding final performance, the fourth-seeded Ashab Irfan overpowered England’s Sam Todd 3-0 with scores of 11-9, 11-1, 11-5 in a 43-minute encounter to take home the winner’s share of the $31,250 prize purse.

Pakistan defeat India, clinch 7 medals in Asian Junior Squash Championship

The Pakistani displayed remarkable control, combining pace, precision, and tactical dominance to secure a straight-sets victory and lift his maiden PSA Copper Event trophy.

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman also featured in the prestigious tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals after a series of impressive wins.

The PSF has congratulated Ashab on his outstanding performance.

