Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was informed on Monday that in order to encourage women in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector, a Womenpreneurship Platform was being established.

The PM reviewed meeting on the reorganization of SMEDA and the development of SMEs, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Womenpreneurship Platform will be based on artificial intelligence and will not only provide comprehensive business-related information to women but also facilitate them in registrations, tax matters, and skill awareness.

“The steps being taken to enhance women’s participation in SMEs are commendable; awareness regarding this initiative should be increased,” the PMO quoted the PM as saying.

The meeting was informed that offices have been opened in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan for SME development, which are being well received by the public and chambers.

A board comprising private sector experts has been formed for Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), while the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer will be finalized in the coming days.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over SMEDA’s reorganization and said that a clear timeline should be set for its implementation and and its execution must be ensured at the earliest.