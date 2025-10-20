BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
THCCL (Thatta Cement Company Limited)

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

BR Web Desk Published 20 Oct, 2025 12:28pm

In a strategic move, Thatta Cement Company Limited (THCCL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Minsk Work Tractor & Assembling (Private) Limited, has signed an exclusive agreement with Belarus-based OJSC Minsk Tractor Works to assemble and locally produce Belarus tractors in Balochistan, Pakistan.

The listed cement-maker said in a development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“Thatta Cement Company Limited is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Minsk Work Tractor & Assembling (Private) Limited, has entered into an exclusive agreement with OJSC Minsk Tractor Works, Republic of Belarus, for the assembly and local production of Belarus tractors in Balochistan,” read the notice.

“Under the terms of the exclusive agreement, OJSC Minsk Tractor Works has granted MWTA the exclusive rights to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan,” it said.

Last month, Business Recorder reported that Pakistan is gearing up to locally assemble 57–80 horsepower Belarus tractors, in what officials described as a breakthrough for the country’s agricultural and industrial sectors

A Belarus tractor is a series of four-wheeled tractors produced by the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) in Minsk, Belarus, since 1950. They are known for their robust and simple design, making them easy to maintain with basic tools. The tractors are now exported to over 100 countries and have evolved to incorporate more modern features.

Industry sources estimate a market potential of 2,800 tractor units over the next five years, underscoring strong demand for high-power machinery to support crop yields and mechanisation.

THCCL, in its notice, said that the project aims to promote local industrial development, job creation, and technology transfer in Balochistan by establishing a local tractor assembly facility.

“The agreement signifies a major strategic development for the company’s subsidiary and is expected to have a positive impact on the long-term growth and diversification of the Thatta Cement Group’s business portfolio,” it added.

THCCL was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1980. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement, besides holding the ownership of Thatta Power (Private) Limited.

