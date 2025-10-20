Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Saturday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs444,900 after a decline of Rs1,400 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs382,630 after it lost Rs1,200.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs446,300 after a decline of Rs10,600 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $4,235 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $17, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola also decreased by Rs12 to reach Rs5,261.

Additionally, international gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by the prospect of further US interest rate cuts, while investors awaited key inflation data and upcoming trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing this week for further direction.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $4,259.34 per ounce, as of 0514 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.4% to $4,273 per ounce.