BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (8.43%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
HUBC 220.69 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.23%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.66%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.93%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.86%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.47%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.24%)
BR100 17,375 Increased By 205.8 (1.2%)
BR30 55,606 Increased By 759.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 165,543 Increased By 1736.9 (1.06%)
KSE30 50,637 Increased By 513.3 (1.02%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 11:18am

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has partnered with the World Bank Group, through its private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to expand local currency financing and support private sector growth in Pakistan.

Through an International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) agreement, the partnership will enable IFC to manage currency risks more effectively and increase its investments in Pakistani rupees, the central bank said in a statement.

SBP considered the agreement an important step towards unlocking financing for critical sectors of the economy and creating jobs across the country.

“Promoting private sector growth in Pakistan is paramount to successful, sustainable economic development of the country,” said Jameel Ahmad, the Governor of SBP. “The partnership with IFC aims to enhance financing opportunities for the private sector.”

“With currency volatility posing significant risks to developing economies, access to local currency financing has never been more important,” said John Gandolfo, IFC Vice President and Treasurer, Treasury & Mobilization.

“Promoting this type of financing is a strategic priority for the World Bank Group and a catalyst for economic growth in Pakistan.”

SBP issues BC&FRF

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

Meanwhile, the SBP said that exchange rate risks pose a significant challenge for companies in developing economies that borrow in hard currencies, such as the US dollar, while earning revenue in local currencies.

“Addressing this currency mismatch is essential not only to strengthen local businesses’ ability to mitigate risks and maintain financial resilience, but also to support broader economic stability,” read the statement.

Moreover, IFC said it remains committed to leveraging innovative financial instruments and strengthening partnerships to address the growing need for local currency financing in emerging markets.

“Through this partnership with IFC, SBP aims to bolster economic resilience, promote private sector development and improve foreign exchange liquidity in Pakistan,” the central bank added.

SBP IFC Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad World Bank mission ISDA agreement current agreement

Comments

200 characters

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

Bulls return to PSX as investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Pakistan, Afghanistan to ‘meet again next week’ to finalise ceasefire agreement’s details

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

KE postpones AGM amid uncertainty over NEPRA’s rulings

Read more stories