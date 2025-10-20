BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (8.43%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
HUBC 220.69 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.23%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.66%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.93%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.86%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.47%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.24%)
BR100 17,375 Increased By 205.8 (1.2%)
BR30 55,606 Increased By 759.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 165,543 Increased By 1736.9 (1.06%)
KSE30 50,637 Increased By 513.3 (1.02%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance KEL (K-Electric Limited) 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.66%

KE postpones AGM amid uncertainty over NEPRA’s rulings

BR Web Desk Published 20 Oct, 2025 09:43am

K-Electric Limited (KE) has postponed its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was scheduled for November 11, 2025, citing uncertainty arising from ongoing tariff-related proceedings before the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

In a statement released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the power utility said its Board of Directors had approved the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, in September.

However, the company’s auditors, as per the requirements of International Standards on Auditing, have since sought management’s representation on the potential financial impact of pending NEPRA proceedings before issuing their final audit report.

KE parent company rejects claims of stake sale to Saudi investor

NEPRA has conducted hearings on a series of reconsideration and review motions filed by the Ministry of Energy, K-Electric, and other parties regarding generation, transmission, distribution, and supply tariffs, as well as write-off claims.

“The decisions on these proceedings are awaited to date.”

“In light of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding such proceedings and considering that this situation is beyond its control, it is not possible for the company to reliably estimate or determine the outcome of NEPRA proceedings or their consequential impact on the FY2024 financial statements,” KE said.

Consequently, the company added, it is “unable to issue the audited financial statements at this time”.

The “AGM previously scheduled for November 11, 2025, for adoption of the annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 202,4 is postponed until further notice,” read the notice.

K ELECTRIC nepra PSX AGM PSX notice NEPRA rulings tariff determination

Comments

200 characters

KE postpones AGM amid uncertainty over NEPRA’s rulings

Bulls return to PSX as investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Pakistan, Afghanistan to ‘meet again next week’ to finalise ceasefire agreement’s details

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories