KE postpones AGM amid uncertainty over NEPRA’s rulings

K-Electric Limited (KE) has postponed its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was scheduled for November 11, 2025, citing uncertainty arising from ongoing tariff-related proceedings before the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

In a statement released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the power utility said its Board of Directors had approved the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, in September.

However, the company’s auditors, as per the requirements of International Standards on Auditing, have since sought management’s representation on the potential financial impact of pending NEPRA proceedings before issuing their final audit report.

NEPRA has conducted hearings on a series of reconsideration and review motions filed by the Ministry of Energy, K-Electric, and other parties regarding generation, transmission, distribution, and supply tariffs, as well as write-off claims.

“The decisions on these proceedings are awaited to date.”

“In light of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding such proceedings and considering that this situation is beyond its control, it is not possible for the company to reliably estimate or determine the outcome of NEPRA proceedings or their consequential impact on the FY2024 financial statements,” KE said.

Consequently, the company added, it is “unable to issue the audited financial statements at this time”.

The “AGM previously scheduled for November 11, 2025, for adoption of the annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 202,4 is postponed until further notice,” read the notice.