Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the wheat policy 2025–26, setting the wheat procurement price at Rs. 3,500 per 40kg to ensure fair returns for farmers, safeguard national food security, and maintain strategic reserves.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by key stakeholders, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, a representative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement here on Sunday, the federal and provincial governments will procure around 6.2 million tons of wheat from the 2025–26 harvest to build strategic reserves. The procurement will take place at the fixed price of Rs. 3,500 per 40kg, aiming to provide farmers with fair compensation while supporting stable market conditions.

To ensure nationwide availability, the policy removes all restrictions on the inter-provincial movement of wheat. A National Wheat Oversight Committee, chaired by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and including representatives from all provinces, will oversee the policy’s implementation. The committee will meet weekly and report directly to the Prime Minister.

“Wheat is not only the staple food for the people of Pakistan but also the largest source of income for our farmers,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Pakistan is an agricultural economy, and wheat holds central importance.”

He said that the government is fully aware of the challenges faced by farmers and is taking all possible steps to ensure their welfare and protection. “Farmers are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

The premier said that the national wheat policy was developed through a detailed consultative process involving all stakeholders — including provincial governments, farmer organisations, industrialists, and the agricultural community. “Based on these consultations, the government is announcing the National Wheat Policy 2025–26,” said the Prime Minister. “The policy aims to ensure profitability for farmers while protecting public interest.”

He appreciated the cooperation of the provincial governments in forming a consensus-based policy. “God willing, this policy will promote agricultural development, increase farmer incomes, and play a vital role in ensuring food security for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

