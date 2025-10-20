BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BOP 37.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.74%)
CNERGY 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 242.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.41%)
FCCL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
GCIL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.19%)
HUBC 220.30 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.05%)
KEL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
KOSM 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 100.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
NBP 209.20 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (1.86%)
PAEL 55.82 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.99%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
POWER 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.52%)
PPL 184.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.99%)
PREMA 41.87 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.28%)
PRL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
PTC 37.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
SNGP 128.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.33%)
SSGC 40.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
TRG 73.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.9%)
BR100 17,316 Increased By 146.4 (0.85%)
BR30 55,553 Increased By 707.3 (1.29%)
KSE100 164,932 Increased By 1126 (0.69%)
KSE30 50,510 Increased By 386.1 (0.77%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-20

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Fazal Sher Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the wheat policy 2025–26, setting the wheat procurement price at Rs. 3,500 per 40kg to ensure fair returns for farmers, safeguard national food security, and maintain strategic reserves.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by key stakeholders, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, a representative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement here on Sunday, the federal and provincial governments will procure around 6.2 million tons of wheat from the 2025–26 harvest to build strategic reserves. The procurement will take place at the fixed price of Rs. 3,500 per 40kg, aiming to provide farmers with fair compensation while supporting stable market conditions.

Govt approves Wheat Policy 2025-26, pledges fair price for farmers: PMO

To ensure nationwide availability, the policy removes all restrictions on the inter-provincial movement of wheat. A National Wheat Oversight Committee, chaired by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and including representatives from all provinces, will oversee the policy’s implementation. The committee will meet weekly and report directly to the Prime Minister.

“Wheat is not only the staple food for the people of Pakistan but also the largest source of income for our farmers,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Pakistan is an agricultural economy, and wheat holds central importance.”

He said that the government is fully aware of the challenges faced by farmers and is taking all possible steps to ensure their welfare and protection. “Farmers are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

The premier said that the national wheat policy was developed through a detailed consultative process involving all stakeholders — including provincial governments, farmer organisations, industrialists, and the agricultural community. “Based on these consultations, the government is announcing the National Wheat Policy 2025–26,” said the Prime Minister. “The policy aims to ensure profitability for farmers while protecting public interest.”

He appreciated the cooperation of the provincial governments in forming a consensus-based policy. “God willing, this policy will promote agricultural development, increase farmer incomes, and play a vital role in ensuring food security for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat Federal Government Farmers wheat prices wheat harvest wheat policy Wheat Policy 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories