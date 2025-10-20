BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-20

Futures spread narrows sharply

Recorder Review Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: The futures market at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a notable contraction in spreads during the outgoing week, even as trading activity accelerated sharply across major contracts.

The futures spread — the difference between spot and futures prices — narrowed by 478 basis points, dropping to 6.56 percent from 11.34 percent a week earlier.

Despite the tighter spread, turnover surged. The average daily turnover (ADTO) in the futures segment jumped 43.7 percent, reaching 385.95 million shares compared to 268.50 million shares in the preceding week. In value terms, the average daily traded amount increased 12.9 percent to Rs17.19 billion, up from Rs15.23 billion previously.

Analysts said the narrowing spread reflected more cautious leveraged trading as investors adjusted their positions amid heightened market volatility and a shift toward risk management. However, the sharp rise in volumes suggested improved market confidence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX trading activity Average daily traded value

Comments

200 characters

Futures spread narrows sharply

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Punjab agri dept delegation visits China

Read more stories