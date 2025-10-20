BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

Recorder Report Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant advancement for the country’s space program, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has successfully launched Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) from the Chinese Satellite Launch Centre.

According to an official statement, the HS-1 satellite is equipped with cutting-edge hyperspectral imaging technology, capable of capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands. This advanced capability will enable detailed monitoring and analysis in key areas such as land use, vegetation health, water resource management, and urban development.

The satellite is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing national capacities in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, disaster management, and urban planning. Its high-resolution imaging will support better decision-making and contribute to more efficient and sustainable resource management, while also boosting Pakistan’s ability to respond to climate-related challenges.

Pakistan to launch first Hyperspectral Satellite from China on Oct 19

Moreover, HS-1 is set to support development initiatives under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by identifying geo-hazard risks and facilitating the development of resilient infrastructure.

The successful launch of HS-1 marks a pivotal step forward in Pakistan’s space program and reaffirms SUPARCO’s commitment to leveraging space technology for national development.

This achievement also highlights the long-standing collaboration between Pakistan and China in the peaceful exploration of space and its application for socioeconomic progress.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar praised the scientific and technical teams from both Pakistan and China for their dedication, professional excellence, and collaborative spirit in bringing the project to fruition.

climate change CPEC Pakistan and China SUPARCO Hyperspectral satellite HS 1 satellite

