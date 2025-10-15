BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Pakistan to launch first Hyperspectral Satellite from China on Oct 19

  • The satellite will help increase agricultural yield by 15–20% through precision farming
BR Web Desk Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 02:26pm

Pakistan will launch its first Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC), China, on October 19, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced on Wednesday.

“This landmark mission represents a transformative milestone in Pakistan’s national space programme, propelling the country into a new era of advanced space-based applications in agriculture, disaster management, urban development, and environmental monitoring,” SUPARCO said.

It said that the HS-1 will enable precision farming through high-resolution hyperspectral data acquisition and calibration.

“The satellite will provide detailed insights into crop health, soil moisture, and irrigation patterns—enhancing yield estimation by 15–20% and contributing significantly to food security.”

For urban development, SUPARCO said that the satellite’s cutting-edge sensors will help monitor environmental changes, map infrastructure, and assess urban growth patterns.

By capturing unique spectral signatures of man-made structures, HS-1 will support sustainable city planning, land-use assessment, and efficient resource management, it added.

HS-1 will also serve as a vital tool in environmental monitoring and disaster management for early warning and rapid response.

The statement said that the satellites’ advanced imaging capabilities will aid in flood prediction, landslide tracking, and geo-hazard assessment, particularly across the Karakoram Highway and northern Pakistan.

The satellite will also enhance post-disaster assessment, transportation network analysis, and water resource modeling—providing timely data on floods, earthquakes, deforestation, and land degradation, SUPARCO added.

The integration of HS-1 into Pakistan’s expanding remote sensing fleet—comprising PRSS-1 (launched Jul 2018), EO-1 (launched Jan 2025), and KS-1 (launched Jul 2025)—will significantly strengthen the nation’s space-based infrastructure.

“The mission aligns with the National Space Policy and SUPARCO’s Vision 2047, which aim to position Pakistan at the forefront of space technology and innovation for sustainable national development.”

