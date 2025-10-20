KARACHI: Pakistan rupee recorded another positive week as it gained Re0.07 or 0.02 percent against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.17, against 281.10 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development during the previous week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the second review under Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review under the 28-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The staff-level agreement is now subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.

Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions strengthened in FY25 as prudent monetary policy and fiscal consolidation sharply reduced inflation and restored stability, according to the latest SBP Governor’s Annual Report. The central bank, however, warned that global trade shifts, geopolitical tensions, and domestic floods pose risks to the outlook, underscoring the need for sustained structural reforms.

Meanwhile, inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $196 million in September, reflecting an increase of 20 percent compared to $164 million in August 2025.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD21 million on a weekly basis, reaching USD14.44 billion as of October 10, 2025. According to the central bank, total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.81 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at USD5.37 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 10 paise for buying and 5 paise for selling against USD, closing at 281.60 and 282.15, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 3.54 rupees for buying and 3.09 rupees for selling, closing at 329.28 and 332.49, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 1 paisa for buying and lost 6 paise for selling, closing at 76.79 and 77.58, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 3 paise for buying and 1 paisa for selling, closing at 75.07 and 75.64, respectively.

THE RUPEE

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

Bid Close Rs. 281.10

Offer Close Rs. 281.30

Bid Open Rs. 281.17

Offer Open Rs. 281.37

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

Bid Close Rs. 281.60

Offer Close Rs. 282.15

Bid Open Rs. 281.70

Offer Open Rs. 282.20

