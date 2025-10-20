Repatriation gains momentum

Already a problem, foreign direct investment in Pakistan continues to carry a paradox. While gross inflows have averaged around $3 billion annually over the past decade, a significant portion of this capital flows back out through profit repatriation and disinvestment, averaging about $1 billion a year.

The recent surge in outflows shows how these structural leakages persist beneath short bursts of positive investment sentiment.

In the first two months of FY26, foreign companies repatriated $591 million in profit and dividends — more than double the $268 million recorded in the same period last year. July alone saw a 75 percent year-on-year jump, as companies resumed transferring profits that had been held back during the capital control period in FY23. This acceleration has come at a time when fresh FDI remains weak, with net inflows of only $363 million in July–August, meaning more capital left the country than came in.

A handful of countries dominate these outflows. This is primarily due to the fact that FDI comes in only due to these handful of companies. China, reflecting its heavy presence in Pakistan’s power sector under CPEC, repatriated over $205 million in just two months — almost equivalent to its entire FY23 outflow.

The United Kingdom followed with $96 million, while the Netherlands, UAE, and the United States rounded out the top five. The top ten countries accounted for $562 million, or 95 percent of total profit repatriation, a pattern that mirrors the concentrated structure of FDI in Pakistan itself.

The broader picture shows a growing imbalance between inflows and outflows. In FY25, Pakistan attracted around $2.5 billion in FDI but saw $2.1 billion repatriated. A similar trend has been unfolding for years: in FY24, inflows were around $2.8 billion, while repatriation was close to $2.1 billion. At times, these outflows have even exceeded inflows, revealing how much of the capital entering the country is tied to guaranteed returns on existing projects rather than new, growth-enhancing investment.

The spike in FY26 also reflects deferred profit payments from FY23, when capital controls forced companies to hold back remittances to protect foreign exchange reserves. As these restrictions have eased, accumulated earnings are being sent abroad. While this indicates improved convertibility confidence, it also underscores how little of this capital is being reinvested locally.

Profit repatriation in itself is not unusual, but when it consistently matches or surpasses inflows, it exposes a deeper weakness. Much of Pakistan’s FDI has flowed into sectors with secure regulatory rents — power, finance, and telecom — rather than into export-oriented manufacturing or technology-driven industries that generate foreign exchange and jobs. This creates a revolving door effect where foreign capital enters, extracts return and exits without leaving behind meaningful productivity gains.

Unless Pakistan manages to shift its investment profile from rent-seeking to efficiency-seeking, with a focus on sectors such as IT, manufacturing, and mining, this gap between inflows and outflows will persist. Without credible reforms, predictable regulation, and stronger project pipelines, foreign capital will continue to behave like hot money: here for the guaranteed returns, not for the long haul. The recent surge in profit repatriation is less a sign of renewed investor confidence and more a reminder of the fragility of Pakistan’s external position.