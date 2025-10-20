BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
Probe launched into recent dengue-related deaths in Mardan

Recorder Report Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 07:02am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department has launched investigation into the recent dengue-related deaths in district Mardan.

The Directorate General (DG) Health has initiated the comprehensive investigation on the directives issued by the Secretary Health Shahidullah Khan.

This action follows data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) and increased media attention surrounding the cases.

Secretary Shahidullah Khan stated, “We have a history of deaths with co-morbidities in dengue and COVID-19, which is why it is necessary to investigate both cases thoroughly.”

According to the official directive issued to the District Health Officer, Mardan, the investigation will be led by Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) frontline fellows. Their responsibilities include a detailed review of the patients’ history of illness, verification of clinical management, and assessment of any contributing factors.

The investigation aims to ensure strict compliance with all standard treatment protocols for dengue.

The Directorate has emphasised the importance of a thorough and transparent inquiry, requesting a comprehensive report of findings and recommendations to be submitted to the Office of the Director Public Health at the earliest possible date.

Health authorities have assured the public that immediate attention and cooperation are being prioritized to address concerns and uphold the highest standards of patient care. Updates on the investigation will be shared as more information becomes available.

Dengue has taken hold in Tehsil Takht Bhai and its surrounding areas and the number of dengue cases is increasing rapidly, which has created serious concern among the public.

According to the in-charge of the Dengue Control Programme, Ayaz Shaheed Memorial Tehsil Hospital Takht Bhai, the number of dengue fever patients has increased significantly in the last few days, and new patients are being reported to the hospital on a daily basis.

According to sources, 119 people have been infected with dengue so far, out of which 7 patients are still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The patients under treatment included Naveed son of Farid Khan, Ayesha daughter of Fazal Hussain, wife Hamza, Muhammad Shafiq, Gul Muhammad, Khuzifa, daughter-in-law of Farid Khan, and Idrees son of Raza Khan.

According to the Health department teams, poor sanitation in the area, accumulation of water in places, and citizen negligence have led to an increase in mosquito breeding, as a result of which the dengue virus has once again taken hold in Takht Bhai.

Hospital sources said that most of the patients are experiencing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, joint pain, and low blood cell counts. Dr Jamshed, in-charge of the Dengue Control Programme, said that a special ward has been set up in the hospital for dengue patients, where all the affected people are being provided with necessary medical facilities.

He appealed to the public not to allow water to accumulate on houses, streets and rooftops, as this is the main source of mosquito breeding.

