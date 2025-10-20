Alkhidmat launches ‘Rebuild Gaza’ drive

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan has announced the launch of its nationwide humanitarian initiative titled ‘Rebuild Gaza’, aimed at restoring essential infrastructure and supporting the rehabilitation of Palestinian families affected by prolonged conflict and devastation in Gaza.

Speaking on the occasion, Alkhidmat leaders said the organisation considers it a moral duty to stand with the people of Gaza in their most difficult times. “Alkhidmat has always responded to human suffering beyond borders. Our support for Gaza is not based on politics, but purely on humanitarian grounds,” the statement read.

Under the Rebuild Gaza initiative, Alkhidmat will extend assistance for the reconstruction of homes, provision of clean water, livelihood support and education for affected children.

