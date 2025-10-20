BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Sindh minister demands federal govt set wheat support price

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has called on the federal government to set a nationwide support price for wheat.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Bux Mahar stated that due to IMF conditions, provincial governments cannot announce support prices without federal government’s approval, which has placed farmers under severe financial pressure.

He demanded that the federal government set the wheat support price at Rs. 4,200 per 40kg. He noted that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Executive Committee had also made the same demand just a day earlier. He warned that if farmers did not receive a fair price, they might abandon wheat cultivation in favour of other crops, potentially leading to a national food crisis.

Mahar added that the Sindh government has introduced a Rs. 56 billion relief package under the “Grow Wheat Support Program” for farmers. Under this scheme, a subsidy of Rs. 24,700 per acre will be provided, enabling farmers to purchase urea and DAP fertilisers. This benefit will be extended to 411,000 farmers owning between 1 and 25 acres of land. So far, 132,601 farmers have registered, and the registration process is ongoing.

The minister also mentioned that under the “Hari Card Scheme,” the Sindh government has separately allocated Rs. 8 billion for tenant farmers. Across the province, 52,993 new Hari Cards are being distributed to registered farmers through all branches of Sindh Bank.

He urged the federal government to immediately announce the wheat support price so that farmers can receive timely relief and the country can avoid a food crisis.

