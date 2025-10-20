Traders seek concessions to boost export of Halal products

PESHAWAR: Local businessmen have urged the government and Pakistan Halal Authority to give special incentives, tax-concessions and reduction in fees to boost export of the Halal products and enhance share in the international market.

They noted total volume of International Halal Economy has surged by USD 3trillion, calling it a major achievement toward contribution of Halal food products in the global market.

Pakistan is considered to be an International Halal gateway due to the efforts initiated by Pakistan Halal Food Authority. Nearly, there are 2.2billion Muslim consumers around the world, and now the Halal Food sector has beaten other sectors like cosmetic, pharmaceutical, tourism, fashion and logistics.

They said the estimates predict that the world Halal industry would reach to USD 3.5trillion by 2028.

They made these remarks while speaking during an awareness session on Halal Food and Beverages organised by the Sarhad Chamber in collaboration with Pakistan Halal Food Authority here the SCCI House.

They informed that Pakistan’s Halal meat export has recorded an increase by 27.9 percent in the last year, which is estimated at USD512million.

