Diplomatic peace efforts of COAS praised: Mushaal issues stark warning over Yasin Malik’s fate

APP Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Sunday praised Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s diplomatic peace initiatives and emphasized the need to maintain focus on Kashmir’s struggle at the United Nations (UN) and with Pakistan, cautioning that any incident involving Yasin Malik on November 10 could spark widespread turmoil.

In her exclusive talk on PTV News, Mushaal commended General Syed Asim Munir for leading Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on Kashmir and Gaza with clarity and consistency.

She noted that his proactive role had helped amplify the voices of Kashmiri people globally and renewed hope for a peaceful resolution.

She also praised the constructive engagement of China and the United States in promoting regional peace and urged these powers to remain engaged to secure justice for Kashmir and prevent further escalation in the region.

Responding to a query, Mushaal said that November 10 holds critical importance for the fate of Yasin Malik, and warned that if any harm comes to him, the reaction will be explosive not only from Kashmiris but across the region.

“This time, the response will be beyond control,” she cautioned, adding that after the loss of Syed Ali Gilani, another innocent Kashmiri leader’s blood will not be shed in silence.

She accused the Indian government of turning Yasin Malik into a scapegoat following its diplomatic and military failures, particularly after setbacks involving Pakistan.

“India has planned to sacrifice Yasin Malik to divert attention, and since then, the wave of oppression in IIOJK has only intensified,” she said.

The APHC leader condemned the systematic stripping of Kashmiris’ rights, including property, voting, and business, terming it a clear case of genocide.

Mushaal further stated that lawlessness now rules IIOJK, calling it “a jungle law enforced by the occupying forces.” She stressed that human rights activists worldwide have started raising their voices, but now the United Nations must intervene with full force to stop the bloodshed and hold India accountable.

