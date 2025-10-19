PAF’s JF-17 Block-III jets land in Azerbaijan for bilateral aerial drills

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent, led by its latest JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets and supported by air and ground crews, arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday, October 19, 2024, to take part in a bilateral air combat exercise titled Indus Shield Alpha, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exercise is designed to enhance tactical coordination, mutual understanding, and interoperability between the air forces of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

In a significant operational feat, the PAF jets completed a non-stop flight from Pakistan to Azerbaijan, supported by a mid-air refuelling operation using the PAF’s own IL-78 aerial tanker. The ISPR hailed the precise execution of the refuelling as a testament to the long-range capabilities of the JF-17 Block-III and the professionalism of PAF aircrew.

Contract signed to sell JF-17 fighter jets to Azerbaijan

Indus Shield Alpha will focus on advanced aerial warfare strategies, joint mission planning, and modern airpower challenges driven by evolving technologies. The drills also aim to foster strategic cooperation and strengthen regional defence ties.

“This bilateral engagement offers a vital platform for sharing operational insights and refining joint responses to evolving aerial threats,” the ISPR said.

PAF’s participation reflects its broader commitment to regional stability and international military cooperation, while showcasing Pakistan’s expanding air combat capabilities and global strategic outreach.

This deployment comes after PAF’s impressive showing at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025 in the UK, where the JF-17 Block-III won the “Spirit of the Meet Trophy” for its eye-catching livery and non-stop flight performance. PAF’s C-130H Hercules also secured the prestigious “Concours d’Elegance Trophy.”

In 2024, Pakistan hosted Indus Shield, the largest multinational air exercise in the region, involving 24 countries and high-ranking military delegations. The event spotlighted PAF’s role as a leader in multi-domain operations and defence collaboration.

With its participation in Indus Shield Alpha, the Pakistan Air Force once again affirms its commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and strategic partnerships across the globe.