Oct 19, 2025
Sports

Starc’s 176.5kph delivery stuns fans but does not break speed record

BR Web Desk Published 19 Oct, 2025 01:18pm

Did Australia pacer Mitchell Starc break the record for the fastest delivery ever bowled in international cricket during the first ODI against India in Perth on Sunday?

Starc’s first ball to Indian opener Rohit Sharma during the match was clocked at a stunning 176.5kph, leaving fans wondering whether the left-arm pacer bowled the fastest-ever delivery in international cricket.

Starc bowled a brilliant opening spell after Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. He bagged the prized wicket of Virat Kohli and created sustained pressure from one end as the Aussie pacers ran through the Indian top order.

However, it was not the wicket of Kohli that caught the most eyes. It was Starc’s first delivery to Rohit that had the internet abuzz.

Starc’s first ball to Rohit was clocked at 176.5kph – the fastest-ever recorded in ODI cricket history. However, the recorded speed was incorrect as the speed gun had malfunctioned. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest ball in international cricket.

His 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) delivery to England batter Nick Knight during the 2003 ODI World Cup is the fastest delivery recorded in international cricket.

Starc’s opening spell against India was a fiery one as he troubled Rohit and his opening partner Shubman Gill with his pace and length. Starc consistently averaged around 140km in Perth as the Indian openers found it difficult to get going against him.

The left-arm pacer’s sustained pressure from one end resulted in a wicket for Australia in the 4th over, when Josh Hazlewood managed to get the better of Rohit.

Rohit nicked a short length delivery from Hazlewood and was caught by Matt Renshaw at second slip as he departed after managing only 8 runs off 14 balls on his international comeback for India. The Hitman last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 in March this year.

Mitchell Starc AUSTRALIA VS INDIA ODI Fastest delivery World record of fastest delivery

