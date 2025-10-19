BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Print 2025-10-19

Pak-Saudi digital collaboration GO AI Hub launched

Recorder Report Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 03:38am

ISLAMABAD: In a step towards advancing Pakistan–KSA digital collaboration, GO AI Hub, Pakistan, was inaugurated on Saturday here through a joint initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) and KSA’s GO Telecom (Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Com-pany).

The launch marks a major milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and human capital development, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), driving strategic investment partnerships with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The high-profile ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, CEO GO Telecom, Yahya bin Saleh Al-Mansour, senior SIFC officials, and representatives from Pakistan’s technology ecosystem.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia launch GO AI Hub to strengthen tech ties

CEO of GO Telecom, Yahya bin Saleh Al-Mansour, reaffirmed his company’s long-term commitment to Pakistan’s digital growth. The initiative stems from high-level engagements under SIFC framework, following the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Riyadh. Signed MOUs were focused on data center & AI infrastructure development, establishment of GO Talent Hub, and operationalization of GO AI Hub Pakistan.

The initiative stems from high-level engagements under SIFC framework, following the Prime Minister's recent visit to Riyadh. Signed MOUs were focused on data center & AI infrastructure development, establishment of GO Talent Hub, and operationalization of GO AI Hub Pakistan.

This milestone reaffirms SIFC and MoIT&T’s success in transforming bilateral intent into actionable partnerships, driving Pakistan’s digital transformation and positioning both nations as key collaborators in the global innovation landscape.

