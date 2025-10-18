BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia launch GO AI Hub to strengthen tech ties

BR Web Desk Published 18 Oct, 2025 02:27pm

In a landmark step towards advancing Pakistan–KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] digital collaboration, GO AI Hub, Pakistan was inaugurated on Saturday in Islamabad through a joint initiative of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) and KSA’s GO Telecom (Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Company), read a statement.

The launch marks a major milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), data infrastructure and human capital development, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), driving strategic investment partnerships with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This milestone reaffirms SIFC and MoIT&T’s success in transforming bilateral intent into actionable partnerships, driving Pakistan’s digital transformation and positioning both nations as key collaborators in the global innovation landscape,” read the statement.

The high-profile ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, CEO GO Telecom, Yahya bin Saleh Al-Mansour, senior SIFC officials and representatives from Pakistan’s technology ecosystem.

CEO GO Telecom, Yahya bin Saleh Al-Mansour, reaffirmed his company’s long-term commitment to Pakistan’s digital growth.

The initiative stems from high-level engagements under the SIFC framework, following the prime minister’s recent visit to Riyadh.

Signed MOUs were focused on data center & AI infrastructure development, establishment of GO Talent Hub and operationalization of GO AI Hub Pakistan.

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia launch GO AI Hub to strengthen tech ties

Khawaja Asif to lead dialogue on border security with Taliban today: FO

Aurangzeb discusses post-flood recovery, economic reforms with World Bank chief

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

SBP seen holding policy rates as inflation rises post-floods

No space for war in nuclearised environment, COAS warns India

Pakistan plans to extend debt maturity to reduce refinancing, interest rate risks: Aurangzeb

Gold price per tola falls Rs10,600 in Pakistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board withdraws from tri-nation series amid cross-border tension

Bessent, Chinese vice premier to meet to try to defuse US tariff hike

Read more stories