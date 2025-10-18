Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold peace talks in Doha after fierce fighting, says Afghan government spokesperson

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold peace talks in Doha on Saturday, an Afghan government spokesperson said, after the countries extended a ceasefire to their fierce fighting.

“As promised, negotiations with the Pakistani side will take place today in Doha,” Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire as Doha talks set to begin, sources say

A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate, led by the Minister of Defence Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, has left for Doha, he said.