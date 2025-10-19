Recognising Israel before Palestine liberation betrayal of Muslim world: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed deep apprehension over the reports suggesting that Saudi Arabia and other countries may soon recognise Israel, saying such a move before Palestine’s liberation would constitute a betrayal of the Muslim world.

“Recognising Israel before the liberation of Palestine, and the protection of Al-Quds Al-Sharif would constitute a betrayal of the Muslim Ummah, and a deviation from the historic and principled stance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” the PTI said in a statement on Saturday.

The government must make its position on this issue clear before the nation in this regard forthwith, the statement added.

“Regarding the United States President Donald Trump’s recent remarks that American forces will not enter Gaza to eliminate Hamas, but that their friendly countries would play this role, let it be unequivocally clear that Pakistan’s participation in any such plan or alliance would be against its national interest and a bacterial of its principled foreign policy,” said the statement.

The PTI stressed that Pakistan must not, under any circumstances, become part of any war or conspiracy against the Muslim nations, urging the “regime” to break its silence and clarify its position on this critical issue, saying, such an involvement would have far-reaching and devastating implications for the country.

The political party also lambasted what it dubbed as the regime’s deafening silence over Israel’s relentless massacre of Palestinians despite the much-trumpeted peace plan, even as the Pakistani premier attended the high-profile ceasefire summit hosted by Egypt.

Imran Khan’s political party warned the government against becoming part of “any conspiracy, military action, or alliance targeting a Muslim country, including initiatives linked to the Abraham Accords.”

The party questioned whether the federal government raised its voice at any international forum against Israel’s “naked aggression toward defenceless Palestinians,” urging the “imposed rulers to awaken the conscience of global peace guarantors instead of repeatedly making Pakistan a laughingstock at international forums through their strange and reckless actions.”

The party urged the government to adopt a firm and unequivocal position on these issues — to strongly condemn Israeli aggression, mobilise the international community to rein in Israel, and express full solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

“The nation would neither accept, nor tolerate any policy shift toward Palestinian genocide under duress or out of greed and appeasement, come what may,” the PTI statement concluded.

