‘Pak-China Festival’

LAHORE: The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), in collaboration with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, Information and Culture Department, Government of Punjab, and ARQ Group of Companies, organized the Pak-China Love Festival 2025 at Hall #1, Expo Centre, Lahore.

The grand inaugural ceremony was graced by Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Minister Finance, Govt of Punjab, as the Chief Guest, along with Zhao Shiren, Consul General of China in Lahore, Durmus Bastang Consul General Turkiye, honorary consul generals, Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, renowned businessmen, academia linkages and other Executive Committee Members of PCJCCI.

