Imposition of Section 144 extended for another seven days across Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday extended the enforcement of Section 144 across the province for another seven days.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary of the Home Department, a meeting of the Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Law and Order reviewed the latest threat assessments provided by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

During the meeting, officials briefed that the threat to public peace, law and order, and general security had not subsided. The committee deemed it necessary to continue restrictions to prevent any potential disturbances, sectarian strife, or unlawful activities, and to ensure the safety of citizens and protection of public and private property.

In light of the recommendations, the Home Department extended the validity of Section 144 for an additional seven days. Under the restrictions, a ban has been imposed on public gatherings, processions, sit-ins, carrying of arms, use of loudspeakers, and distribution of provocative materials.