Govt to strengthen KP police: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday reiterated the federal government’s commitment to strengthening Law Enforcement Agencies, particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, which he described as the first line of defence in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday, where he handed over the keys of a fleet of bullet-proof vehicles to KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed, the interior minister praised the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in counter-terrorism operations. He said the force had consistently demonstrated exceptional courage and resilience in the face of ongoing security challenges.

Naqvi emphasized that the provision of modern and essential resources to all Law Enforcement Agencies, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, is a top priority for the federal government. He added that the government remains committed to ensuring that police personnel are well-equipped to carry out their duties effectively and safely.

