Karsaz tragedy: Zardari says Benazir showed resolve and resilience

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the martyrs of democracy on the 18th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy.

The President said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto returned to Pakistan on this day despite clear threats to her life. He said she remained resolute after the terrorist attack at Karsaz and continued her struggle for the restoration of democracy.

Recalling the events that followed, the President said that she visited hospitals and neighbourhoods the next day to meet the injured and console the bereaved families, reflecting her deep concern for her workers and the people of Pakistan.

President Zardari said that from that day until her martyrdom, her life and sacrifice have remained a source of guidance and strength for all those who stand for democracy and peace.

He said that as the nation continues to confront terrorism and extremism, the courage and sacrifice of the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy reinforce our resolve to defeat all such forces.

