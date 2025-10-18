BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rally boost Pakistan’s external buffers, pushes reserves near all-time high

BR Web Desk Published 18 Oct, 2025 03:44pm

A stunning surge in global gold prices — up more than 50% so far in 2025 — is proving to be a windfall for Pakistan’s reserves, with official estimates suggesting the value of Pakistan’s gold holdings has risen to around $9 billion, said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities.

The surge has lifted the country’s total reserves, including liquid foreign exchange, to roughly $23 billion, close to an all-time high, the analyst said in a post on social media platform X.

The shift marks a striking turnaround in the composition of Pakistan’s reserve assets. Historically, gold accounted for about one-third of the country’s liquid reserves over the past decade.

“Now, it’s closer to two-thirds — a major shift, reflecting how global gold strength is reinforcing Pakistan’s external buffers,” added Sohail.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.81 billion, the latest data revealed.

Meanwhile, gold rates have been on a record-breaking spree recently, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions.

“Physical gold and silver remain in short supply worldwide,” Adil Saleem, Founder and CEO at Zariah, wrote in his weekly newsletter.

“The squeeze on available metal is pushing prices higher, while investor positioning still looks cautious. At the same time, demand for physical gold through ETFs [exchange traded funds] continues to rise, draining liquidity from global vaults,” he wrote.

Besides gold, silver prices in Pakistan have also surged significantly over the past three months, closely tracking the global upward trend driven by geopolitical uncertainty and investor demand.

The precious white metal has gained 27% in the local market, rising from Rs4,012.76 to Rs5,100 per tola last week, while international prices climbed 32.9% over the same period, and are currently trading above $50 per ounce.

Gold Gold Prices gold rates gold rate Global Gold prices Pakistan forex reserves gold prices in Pakistan Pakistani Gold record high gold rates gold and silver rates in pakistan gold reserve

Comments

200 characters

Gold rally boost Pakistan’s external buffers, pushes reserves near all-time high

Aurangzeb discusses post-flood recovery, economic reforms with World Bank chief

SBP seen holding policy rates as inflation rises post-floods

No space for war in nuclearised environment, COAS warns India

Pakistan Housing Affordability Index falls to 0.4 in 2025

Sindh decides to develop mini-fish harbours in Thatta, Sujawal to boost coastal economy

Pakistan plans to extend debt maturity to reduce refinancing, interest rate risks: Aurangzeb

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia launch GO AI Hub to strengthen tech ties

Gold price per tola falls Rs10,600 in Pakistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board withdraws from tri-nation series amid cross-border tension

Read more stories