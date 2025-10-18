India’s HDFC Bank beats quarterly profit estimates on strong loan growth

MUMBAI: Indian private lender HDFC Bank reported a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter on Saturday, as a pick up in loan growth helped earnings.

The country’s largest private lender by market capitalisation posted a standalone net profit of 186.4 billion Indian rupees ($2.12 billion) for the three months ended September, compared with 168.21 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 177.18 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.