China Eastern Airlines to resume flights as China, India restore air links

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2025 12:35pm

BEIJING: State-backed China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS will resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9, the airline’s website showed on Saturday, as China and India resume direct air links amid a diplomatic thaw after a five-year freeze.

The flights will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the airline’s online ticket sales platform showed. China Eastern Airlines did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

India’s foreign ministry said earlier this month that commercial flights between the two neighbouring countries would restart after a five-year freeze.

The announcement followed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in over seven years, for a summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc. The two sides discussed ways to improve trade ties, while Modi raised concerns about India’s burgeoning bilateral trade deficit.

India and China’s foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Shanghai-Delhi flights.

India’s largest carrier, IndiGo previously announced it would start daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou.

State-backed Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport said at the time of the IndiGo announcement that it would encourage airlines to open more direct routes, such as between Guangzhou and Delhi.

The two countries suspended direct air links in 2020 after deadly troop clashes along their Himalayan border led to a prolonged military standoff.

