BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan plans to extend debt maturity to reduce refinancing, interest rate risks: Aurangzeb

BR Web Desk Published 18 Oct, 2025 12:01pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said Pakistan plans to extend the maturity profile of its domestic and external debt portfolios to reduce refinancing and interest rate risks, as part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen debt sustainability and financial resilience.

Aurangzeb continued his important engagements on the fifth day of his visit to Washington D.C., where he is attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, read a statement released by the Finance Division.

During his meeting with Othman Boukrami, CIO and Deputy CEO of TCX, and his team, the finance minister welcomed collaboration to support hedging mechanisms for local currency loans.

He shared Pakistan’s plans to “extend the maturity profile of its domestic and external debt portfolios to mitigate refinancing and interest rate risks”.

Aurangzeb discusses post-flood recovery, economic reforms with World Bank chief

Aurangzeb also briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s intention to re-enter international capital markets through the issuance of Panda Bonds, Eurobonds, and International Sukuk, assuring a follow-up on proposals shared with the Ministry.

The finance minister also met with Baroness Jenny Chapman, UK Minister for International Development & Africa, and expressed appreciation for the United Kingdom’s longstanding development partnership with Pakistan.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb acknowledged the UK’s continued support for the development of the Digital Dashboard and underscored the importance of greater stakeholder consultation in project selection and implementation, as well as enhanced visibility for off-budget initiatives.

In a meeting with Dr Hajar El Haddaoui, Director General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), the finance minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the DCO’s mission of inclusive digital growth and cross-border collaboration.

He outlined Pakistan’s digital transformation priorities across three key verticals—information technology, payment rails, and digitisation of all government payments—while emphasising the importance of capacity building, skills development, and replication of successful digital models. He also welcomed the DCO’s decision to expand its footprint in Pakistan.

The finance minister also participated in a Roundtable on “Challenges and Opportunities for the Pakistani Economy through 2025 and Beyond”, organised by the Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE).

He briefed participants on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff-level agreement (SLA), the credit ratings upgrade by international agencies, and the ongoing transformation journey of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) centred on people, process, and technology.

Muhammad Aurangzeb Pakistan Debt IMF SLA debt management TCX

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan plans to extend debt maturity to reduce refinancing, interest rate risks: Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb discusses post-flood recovery, economic reforms with World Bank chief

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

No space for war in nuclearised environment, COAS warns India

SBP seen holding policy rates as inflation rises post-floods

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

Bessent, Chinese vice premier to meet to try to defuse US tariff hike

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Read more stories