Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

ISLAMABAD: The National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA), an arm of Power Division, has called on District Development Authorities (DDAs) to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023 in building by-laws.

In this regard, Managing Director NEECA, Sardar Mohazzam has written letters to Chairman, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Khyyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chairman Mardan Development Authority,

The Director General, Swat Development Authority (SDA),Chairman, Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), Chairman, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Director General, Multan Development Authority (MDA), Chairman, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Director General, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA), Chairman, Gilgit-Baltistan Development Authority (GBDA), Chairman, Skardu Development Authority (SDA),Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Chairman, Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) and Chairman, Muzaffarabad Development Authority (MDA),

According to the letters, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority, under the mandate provided through the NEECA Act 2016, is responsible for regulating energy efficiency and conservation across all sector of the economy.

NEECA has developed the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC-2023), duly approved by the Federal Cabinet in August 2023, which sets out minimum requirements for energy-efficient building design and construction practices.

ECBC-2023 encompasses provisions for building envelope design, insulation, passive architecture, renewable energy integration, efficient use of electrical and mechanical systems, and robust energy management measures.

Recently, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a step forward by incorporating ECBC-2023 into its building by-laws - this progressive step reflects a strong commitment to sustainable urban development and serves as an encouraging example for other development authorities across the country.

After sharing the background Managing Director NEECA requested that District Development Authorities consider initiating the process of incorporating ECBC-2023 into its building by-laws. The initiative willnot only bring the relevant regulatory framework in line with national energy efficiency priorities but also ensure long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for the region under their jurisdiction.

Earlier, the Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari sought support from the provincial chief ministers and the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, for the implementation of building codes aimed at curbing energy wastage.

In letters addressed to the minister for planning and provincial chief ministers, Leghari referred to his earlier communication dated January 1, 2025, regarding the “Implementation of Energy Building Code–2023.”

