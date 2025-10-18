BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-18

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA), an arm of Power Division, has called on District Development Authorities (DDAs) to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023 in building by-laws.

In this regard, Managing Director NEECA, Sardar Mohazzam has written letters to Chairman, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Khyyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chairman Mardan Development Authority,

The Director General, Swat Development Authority (SDA),Chairman, Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), Chairman, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Director General, Multan Development Authority (MDA), Chairman, Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Director General, Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA), Chairman, Gilgit-Baltistan Development Authority (GBDA), Chairman, Skardu Development Authority (SDA),Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Chairman, Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) and Chairman, Muzaffarabad Development Authority (MDA),

NEECA, GIZ unveil Energy Conservation Building Code 2023

According to the letters, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority, under the mandate provided through the NEECA Act 2016, is responsible for regulating energy efficiency and conservation across all sector of the economy.

NEECA has developed the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC-2023), duly approved by the Federal Cabinet in August 2023, which sets out minimum requirements for energy-efficient building design and construction practices.

ECBC-2023 encompasses provisions for building envelope design, insulation, passive architecture, renewable energy integration, efficient use of electrical and mechanical systems, and robust energy management measures.

Recently, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a step forward by incorporating ECBC-2023 into its building by-laws - this progressive step reflects a strong commitment to sustainable urban development and serves as an encouraging example for other development authorities across the country.

After sharing the background Managing Director NEECA requested that District Development Authorities consider initiating the process of incorporating ECBC-2023 into its building by-laws. The initiative willnot only bring the relevant regulatory framework in line with national energy efficiency priorities but also ensure long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for the region under their jurisdiction.

Earlier, the Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari sought support from the provincial chief ministers and the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, for the implementation of building codes aimed at curbing energy wastage.

In letters addressed to the minister for planning and provincial chief ministers, Leghari referred to his earlier communication dated January 1, 2025, regarding the “Implementation of Energy Building Code–2023.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

renewable energy energy sector power sector NEECA District Development Authorities Incorporate ECBC 2023

Comments

200 characters

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories