Mari Energies announces oil, gas discovery in Sindh

KARACHI: Mari Energies Limited has announced the discovery of new oil and natural gas deposits in Sindh Province, according to a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The discovery was made at the exploratory well Mari Ghazij CF-B1, located within the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL). According to the company’s statement, the well was spud-in on September 12, 2025, and drilled to a total depth of 1,195 meters, targeting oil-prone formations within the Ghazij reservoir.

During testing, the well produced a measurable flow of hydrocarbons, with results indicating a production rate of 305 barrels of oil per day, accompanied by 3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of natural gas. The flow was recorded at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 225 psi on a 48/64-inch choke size.

Mari Energies Limited is the sole operator of the Mari D&PL, holding a 100% working interest in the area.

Officials say that this discovery stems from company’s ongoing exploration efforts and is expected to contribute positively to both its production profile and Pakistan’s indigenous energy supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025