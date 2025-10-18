Karachi Zoo: SHC orders KMC to submit report on animal conditions

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the health and living conditions of all animals at Karachi Zoo, following Tuesday’s ruling to transfer Rano, a female Himalayan brown bear, to a sanctuary for medical care.

The court’s order came amid mounting criticism over animal neglect and poor management at one of Pakistan’s oldest zoos.

During Friday’s hearing, Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro called for a report covering each animal’s physical and psychological condition, the zoo’s environment, and the qualifications and training of its staff. The court also requested details on alternative relocation plans for animals should the zoo’s facilities be deemed inadequate.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir, representing the petitioner Jude Allen Pereira, said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had been asked to provide staff details, while a committee previously formed by the Sindh government to oversee Rano’s transfer would now also review the zoo’s wider conditions. The Sindh government has been instructed to visit the premises and assess the animals’ care standards.

Nasir described the court’s directive as a “massive achievement”, crediting animal rights campaigners, experts and the media for raising awareness. “This decision highlights empathy and judicial will in recognising animals’ rights and their proper treatment,” he said.

Barrister Asad Ahmed, representing KMC, confirmed that Rano would first be moved to Islamabad and later to Gilgit for rehabilitation. The relocation, he said, would be carried out with training and expert assistance. Wildlife conservationist Javed Mehar suggested that the transfer could take place either by road or air, noting that similar operations had been successfully conducted before.

Rano, brought to Karachi Zoo in 2017 along with an Asiatic black bear who died in 2020, had long been the focus of animal rights campaigns. A committee report earlier this year described her behaviour as “unusual” and signs of stress evident, recommending her immediate relocation to a bear sanctuary in Balkasar and DNA testing to confirm her species. Activists maintain Rano is a Himalayan brown bear – a critically endangered species – contrary to the zoo’s earlier claim that she was Syrian.

In court, Justice Kalhoro condemned the conditions in which the animals were kept, remarking that “zoos should be abolished and animals should be in natural habitats.” He noted the absence of proper management and medical facilities, observing that Karachi Zoo employed only one veterinarian.

The judge criticised the failure to maintain zoos despite earning revenue from them, lamenting that “money is made from the zoo but not spent on the animals.” He further expressed regret that Pakistan lacked proper national parks as alternatives to traditional zoos.

During proceedings, the SHC bench reprimanded KMC officials for inaction despite earlier recommendations, and questioned why Rano’s condition had been allowed to deteriorate. “What was the fault of this speechless animal that she remained confined for seven years?” Justice Kalhoro asked.

Following these observations, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks, instructing the authorities to submit a detailed progress report on both Rano’s relocation and the state of all animals at the zoo.

For animal rights advocates, the court’s orders represent not just a rescue mission for one bear but a broader push for accountability and humane standards in Pakistan’s zoological facilities.