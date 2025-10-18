BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
TLP pleas: LHC seeks replies from Punjab govt, police by 23rd

Recorder Report Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday sought replies from the Punjab government and police by October 23 on three separate petitions by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) seeking return of bodies of its workers allegedly killed during a law enforcement operation in Muridke and possession of its headquarter.

The petitions also claimed that over 600 of TLP workers had been killed in the law enforcement operation while Emir Saad Rizvi and his younger brother also sustained bullet injuries.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel argued that the workers were holding a peaceful march when the government launched an operation against them, resulting in the deaths of the activists.

He said the government did not hand over the bodies of those killed in the operation despite repeated requests.

He said the party’s headquarters, had been illegally sealed by the administration. He said the hundreds of worshippers had been deprived of their right to offer prayers in the mosque.

He asked the court to order the unsealing of the mosque and allow worshippers to resume prayers. He also asked the court to direct the authorities to return the bodies of the alleged killed workers and ensure proper medical treatment of the injured activists at government hospitals.

