CM’s awareness drive against burning crop residue going on

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s awareness campaign to promote use of modern agricultural machinery, and discourage burning of paddy crop residues has turned into a full-fledged movement across Punjab. Farmers across various districts of Punjab have vowed to extend their complete support for the provincial government’s awareness campaign against burning of crop residue.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, use of modern machinery has brought a significant improvement in the hazardous smog situation.

Farmers warmly welcomed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s public welfare initiative to stop burning crop residues across Punjab. Teams of Punjab government are actively running awareness campaign in rice and wheat cultivation areas, convincing farmers to avoid burning crop residues by using advanced machinery like super seeders and modern harvesters.

Currently, 91 balers and 814 Kubota harvesters are operational under this campaign of Punjab government. Through balers, crop residues have been collected from 31,630 acres, while Kubota harvesters have gathered residues from 314,000 acres so far. A large number of farmers, for the first time, chose to collect crop residues as livestock fodder instead of burning them.

Farmers while interacting with the awareness teams of Punjab government noted, "We did not burn crop residues this time because it causes smog and various health hazards. Instead of setting fields to fire, we used machinery to collect straw for animal feed.”

The Chief Minister thanked farmers of Punjab for extending their complete cooperation to Punjab government’s environment-friendly and agriculture-supportive campaign.

