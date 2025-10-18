BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
Print Print 2025-10-18

Syed Tauqir warns against weaponising water

APP Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 08:13am

ROME: Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Advisor to the Prime Minister, has strongly cautioned against the unilateral manipulation of transboundary water flows, calling such actions a violation of international norms and a threat to sustainable development.

Speaking at the Rome Water Dialogue, convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, Italy, Dr. Shah stated:

“Any attempt to unilaterally alter transboundary water flows or weaponize water access is not only dangerous, but contrary to international norms and sustainable development goals.”

Representing Pakistan at the global forum — attended by delegates from hundreds of countries, development experts, and civil society leaders — Dr. Shah raised serious concerns over India’s conduct regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

“The Indus Waters Treaty has long been considered a model of cooperation, even during times of conflict between Pakistan and India,” he said. “However, India’s recent unilateral actions to suspend treaty-level engagements risk undermining this crucial framework.”

Dr. Shah emphasized that the IWT remains one of the most resilient water-sharing agreements in the world and a rare example of cooperation amid geopolitical tensions.

He urged the international community to take note of India’s actions, warning that they pose serious implications for transboundary water governance and regional peace.

Dr Shah called upon all stakeholders, including international institutions, to reaffirm the importance of treaty integrity, river basin cooperation, and water justice — especially for the 250 million Pakistanis who depend on the Indus Basin for their survival and livelihoods.

He forcefully urged, the international community to act as stewards of peace and justice — and to ensure that transboundary treaties remain sacrosanct.

Dr Tauqir further said, the Sustainable Development Goals — especially SDG 6 (clean water) and SDG 2 (zero hunger) — will remain beyond reach unless we confront the water scarcity challenge head-on.

He said global water crises is an existential challenge, Water is not just about rivers or canals — it is about people, dignity, and life itself.

While criticising India’s conduct vis a via Indus Water Treaty, he forcefully stated, “Let me be clear: No nation has the moral or legal right to hold another’s water security hostage”.

Comments

