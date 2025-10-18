Int’l Day for Eradication of Poverty: Senate remains committed to strengthening social protection systems: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that the Upper House of the Parliament remains fully committed to strengthening social protection systems, advancing inclusive growth, and enacting policies that prioritise education, healthcare, job creation, and skill development.

“I also reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to building a just, inclusive, and equitable society where every citizen can live with dignity and opportunity,” said the Senate chief in his message on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on Friday.

This day, observed annually under the auspices of the United Nations, serves as a reminder of the global moral and humanitarian responsibility to end poverty in all its forms, Gilani said.

“Poverty is not merely the absence of financial means, but the denial of fundamental human rights—including access to education, healthcare, decent housing, and justice,” said the chairman Senate.

Pakistan’s constitution and national ethos place a strong emphasis on the welfare of its people, particularly the marginalised and vulnerable segments of society, Gilani added.

He called on all stakeholders—government institutions, private sector, civil society, and international partners—to join hands in reaffirming their dedication to a poverty-free world, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Separately, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid said, “Pakistan is strongly committed to ending poverty, empowering women, and promoting inclusive economic growth in line with the SDGs.”

In her message on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the legislator said, BISP stands as Pakistan’s flagship social protection programme and “one of the leading initiatives of its kind in the world.”

She said that around 10 million deserving families are currently benefitting from BISP’s cash transfer initiatives.

BISP is taking significant steps toward digitising payments to ensure that financial assistance reaches beneficiary women directly, transparently, and efficiently, Khalid added.

Soon, the BISP would open bank accounts and digital wallet accounts for all of its beneficiaries to ensure that financial assistance reaches them securely and without unnecessary human involvement, according to the BISP chief.

This digital transformation will further strengthen transparency, accountability, and financial inclusion, she added.

Khalid lauded the role of BISP’s development partners and donors, including multilateral institutions, bilateral agencies, and international organisations, for their “continued trust and collaboration.”

