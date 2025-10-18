BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
PPP supports PML-N for sake of democracy: Nasir Shah

Published October 18, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government and Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supported the federal government not for any personal or political gain, but for the stability of Pakistan, its people, and democracy.

Speaking to the media after offering condolences to the sons of late former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Shah said that had the PPP not supported the PML-N, the country could have headed towards fresh elections.

“Our compulsion has always been democracy,” he stated. “No matter how weak democracy may be, it is still better than any dictatorship.”

He added that during the PDM government, PPP was an ally of PML-N, but as elections approached, the PML-N formed alliances with other parties against PPP’s strong vote bank. “PML-N, JUI-F, GDA, MQM, and others joined hands against us, but Allah granted us success,” he said.

He remarked that although attempts were made to create difficulties for PPP, the party did not compromise on its principles. “PPP secured a clear majority in Sindh, but could not achieve the same in the other provinces. If we hadn’t supported the federal government, a political crisis could have emerged. We made this decision in the national interest,” he added.

