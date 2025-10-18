What’s actually behind our passport woes?

The sad news is: “once again, Pakistan’s passport finds itself near the bottom of the global mobility ladder”. The promising news is: “Pakistan has inherent credentials to fix it”. This column digs into both the aspects.

In the Henley Passport Index 2025, Pakistan ranks 103rd out of 109 countries, a position that underscores a perception of persistent structural, economic, and geopolitical constraints rather than mere administrative inefficiency. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Pakistan’s passport has languished near the bottom, a reminder that a passport is not just a travel document — it is seen as a reflection of a nation’s global standing, its governance record, and the world’s perception of its stability.

Having said that, one is intrigued not to take the ranking on its face value but to search for questions which drive this ranking and its credibility, notably:

What are the criteria behind passport rankings? How fair or fact-based are these rankings? Why does Pakistan’s passport rank so low? What does this ranking mean for Pakistan’s global perception?

Out of these questions shall emerge the answers to fix Pakistan’s ranking.

The Henley Passport Index, produced by the London-based Henley & Partners, evaluates 199 passports against 227 destinations worldwide. Its ranking is reportedly purely on visa-free or visa-on-arrival access that a passport grants its holders.

The index draws its data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ensuring that rankings are grounded in real-time travel policies and global mobility arrangements. Each destination a passport can access without a prior visa earns one point. There is no weighting for GDP, trade volume, or diplomatic relations — it is a measure of freedom of movement.

While the Henley Passport Index is data-driven and verifiable, relying primarily on official IATA information, it does not capture the full context or nuance of a country’s international standing. The methodology measures the outcome — visa-free access — but not the reasons behind it. That means broader factors such as security perceptions, global media narratives, and diplomatic biases can indirectly shape these outcomes. The index itself is technically accurate, but the policies that determine visa restrictions often stem from assumptions, image, and perception rather than contemporary realities - meaning even if a country improves its internal security or governance, it may take years before other states adjust their visa policies accordingly - if it is left alone. The country has to work on it to expedite the revisit of its ranking.

Pakistan’s consistently low ranking stems from country’s global perception and is a combination of geopolitical, security, and governance-related factors.

Many countries perceive Pakistan as a high-risk origin state due to issues such as terrorism history, illegal migration, and document credibility. Despite significant improvements in counterterrorism measures under the National Action Plan, the global perception of Pakistan’s internal security remains outdated and negative. Visa regimes are typically shaped by how safe, predictable, and compliant a country’s travelers are deemed to be.

Pakistan’s foreign policy over the past two decades has often been reactive rather than strategic. While its diplomacy with major powers like China and Gulf states remains strong, outreach to Western, ASEAN, and developed economies has been limited. These are precisely the countries that offer broad visa-free privileges to trusted partners. Unlike nations such as Malaysia or Turkey that negotiated reciprocal travel agreements, Pakistan has not aggressively pursued mobility diplomacy as part of its foreign policy toolkit.

Countries offering visa-free entry assess the strength of a partner’s identity and border control systems. Pakistan’s progress in biometric passports, electronic databases, and NADRA’s modernization has been world class and commendable, but passport misuse and fake identity concerns persist. International confidence in Pakistan’s travel document integrity remains fragile due to past lapses and weak enforcement against human smuggling networks.

A country’s economic resilience and the likelihood of its citizens overstaying visas for work purposes play a key role. Given Pakistan’s high unemployment, inflation, and currency depreciation, richer nations tend to impose stricter visa policies fearing irregular migration. Economic instability, therefore, translates into limited mobility.

Pakistan’s global perception has not kept pace with its realities. The international media narrative continues to emphasize risk and instability. Perception often lags behind reality — and in global mobility, perception is policy.

The consequence of Henley Passport Index does more than quantify travel freedom — it acts as a proxy for how the world views a country’s credibility, governance, and global integration. A weak passport has deep symbolic and economic consequences.

Citizens’ mobility directly influences a nation’s soft power. Students, businesspeople, and professionals who face lengthy visa processes or rejections lose out on opportunities that build international networks. When Pakistani travellers are subjected to excessive scrutiny, it weakens the image of Pakistan as a responsible and confident member of the global community.

Limited travel freedom affects trade, investment, and talent mobility. Small and medium enterprises find it harder to attend international fairs or strike export partnerships. Skilled workers face barriers in joining overseas projects or training. Even tourism outflows — a major foreign exchange source for many developing countries — are constrained when mobility is curtailed.

A country’s passport strength subtly shapes how it is perceived in global forums. Nations with strong passports are often seen as stable, cooperative, and predictable partners. In contrast, persistent low ranking can reinforce the notion that Pakistan remains on the periphery of global integration, unable to ensure reciprocity and predictability in international relations.

For ordinary Pakistanis, the passport ranking carries emotional weight. It affects how they are treated at airports, embassies, and foreign workplaces. It also influences the sense of national dignity — a reflection of how their country’s reputation shapes their personal experience abroad. A stronger passport enhances both pride and opportunity.

Pakistan has credentials to significantly improve its passport ranking. Reversing Pakistan’s low mobility score requires more than administrative reform; it demands a strategic reorientation of diplomacy, governance, and perception management.

Pakistan’s embassies should actively negotiate visa waiver and facilitation agreements with friendly countries, especially in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe. Countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan have successfully built regional mobility partnerships through mutual trust and documentation reforms. Mobility diplomacy should be part of Pakistan’s foreign ministry KPIs.

Enhancing trust in Pakistan’s national identity systems, including NADRA verification, biometric passports, and exit-entry tracking, is vital. Global cooperation in data-sharing and anti-trafficking efforts can convince other states that Pakistan can ensure safe and traceable travel.

Pakistan must deal firmly with human smuggling rings and fake travel agents that tarnish its image. Strict enforcement against irregular migration will send a strong message that Pakistan is a responsible global actor, encouraging countries to consider visa relaxations.

Strategic communication matters. Pakistan should invest in a nation-branding initiative, highlighting its progress in security, technology, and tourism. Positive international storytelling — through cultural diplomacy, diaspora engagement, and media partnerships — can reshape perceptions that have long remained negative.

When Pakistan rebuilds its economy, stabilizes its currency, and opens its markets under reforms and IMF-backed discipline, its credibility as a stable partner will grow. Economic resilience naturally translates into trust in travel stability.

Pakistan should explore mobility facilitation through platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), ECO, and BRI partnerships. Incremental gains in regional visa-free arrangements can gradually enhance its global passport standing.

To move up the global mobility ladder, Pakistan must rebuild trust, project stability, and re-engage the world through transparent governance and proactive diplomacy.

A stronger passport will not just open doors abroad; it will symbolize Pakistan’s readiness to take its rightful place among nations whose citizens travel — and are welcomed — with confidence and respect.

