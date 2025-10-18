BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-18

Earnings lift India’s Nifty to one-year high

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks advanced on Friday as heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI bank and Reliance Industries rose, and logged weekly gains, as optimism over an earnings rebound and growing expectations of a December rate cut buoyed sentiment.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.49 percent to 25,709.85, settling at one-year high levels, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.58 percent to 83,952.19.

Both indexes added about 1.7 percent for the week, now sitting roughly 2.5 percent below their record highs from September 2024.

Strong earnings from Nestle India, aided by recent government tax cuts, signaled a revival in consumption and powered the stock 7.5 percent higher this week.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy meeting further lifted rate-sensitive sectors this week by reinforcing expectations of a rate cut in December.

Consumer stocks climbed 3 percent, and auto and realty advanced 2 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively during the week.

Financials, banks rose 2.6 percent and 2 percent, respectively, hitting record high levels.

Reliance Industries ICICI Bank HDFC Bank India’s Nifty

Comments

200 characters

Earnings lift India’s Nifty to one-year high

Building by-laws: NEECA urges DDAs to incorporate energy conservation building code-2023

Aurangzeb continues high-level engagements in Washington

Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

PIA privatisation: Four cos participated, Senate body told

UAE’s IHC acquires 82.64pc stake in FWBL

SBP issues BC&FRF

Aug LSM growth down 2.75pc MoM

Ministry seeks record of CCI deliberations: CCI urged to resolve constitutional/devolution status of WWF

Taliban regime not legitimate representatives of Afghans: FO

SBP says monitoring emerging economic risks

Read more stories