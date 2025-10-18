KCA increases spot rate to Rs15,100 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,100 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,100 per maund. The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund.

2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 14,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 800 bales of Dadu were sold in between Rs 15,250 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Mehrab Pur, 800 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Fort Abbas, 800 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 2600 bales of Yazman, 1400 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran, 200 bales of Dharan Wala, 200 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali, 800 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per Kg.

