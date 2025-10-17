BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 17, 2025
Markets

Qatar-backed Islamic insurance firm plans IPO in Pakistan next month: Bloomberg

BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:38pm

A Pakistani Shariah-compliant insurance firm plans to raise about Rs1.1 billion ($3.9 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) next month, taking advantage of Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) record-breaking rally, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd will offer 50 million shares at up to Rs21/share through book building, said Shahid Ali Habib, Chief Executive Officer at Arif Habib Ltd., lead manager and book runner to the transaction, in an interview.

The funds would be used to meet the minimum capital requirement, expand digital channels and support the development of customer-centric products, Habib said.

The company is backed by leading Qatari institutional investors including Qatar Islamic Insurance Co. and Qatar International Islamic Bank, according to the information available on its website.

Last month, in the third IPO at the PSX for the year 2025, Sinolink REIT Management Company raised Rs921.07 million through selling 92.02 million units of Image REIT during two-day book building (Dutch bidding) process.

The REIT got a “strike price” of Rs10.01/unit, inching up from the bid opening (floor) price of Rs10/unit on the first day.

Earlier, Barkat Frisian Agro and Zarea Limited have also held their IPOs this year.

