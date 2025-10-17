BML 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.51%)
BOP 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.56%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 89.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.23%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.22%)
DGKC 239.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.12%)
FCCL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FFL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.71%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 217.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.85%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 101.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.01%)
NBP 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-1.47%)
PAEL 55.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.1%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.01%)
PPL 181.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-2.22%)
PREMA 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.15%)
PRL 35.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.75%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.06%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.97%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
TRG 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.77%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
UAE stocks fall with global markets on US credit concerns

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2025 05:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates fell on Friday, tracking global equities, as signs of credit stress among U.S. regional lenders put investors on edge.

Market sentiment was further dented as crude prices, a key component of Gulf economies, dropped more than 1% after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet again to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Dubai’s main index dropped 0.6%, with the majority of stocks showing losses.

Heavyweight real estate and banking stocks drove losses in the index with Emaar Properties down 1.4% and top lender Emirates NBD Bank off 1.1%.

Talabat fell for a third session, dropping a further 1.7% after the grocery delivery firm said on Oct. 15 that Tomaso Rodriguez was being replaced as CEO by Toon Gyssels.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index settled 0.2% lower, pressured by a 1.6% decline in Aldar Properties and a 1.8% fall in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank .

Losses were stemmed by a 3.7% jump in AI-powered space-tech company Space42 and 2% rise in Abu Dhabi Ports Company .

AI and big data analytics firm Presight Ai Holding gained 1.1% after it signed an MoU with Dubai Taxi Company to speed up AI-powered mobility transformation in Dubai.

--------------------------------
ABU DHABI	down 0.2% to 10,124
DUBAI	    up 0.6% to 5,992
--------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf bourses

